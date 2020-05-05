BritBox Gives NYC Nurses Free Subscriptions in Honor of National Nurses Week

BBC and ITV streaming service, BritBox, is providing NYC nurses and hospital employees with free subscriptions, starting May 6. The move is in recognition of National Nurses Week, which runs May 6 through the 12th.

BritBox will premiere four new series and special programming. A biopic on Florence Nightingale, best known as the mother of modern nursing on what would have been her bicentenary. It stars Laura Fraser (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) and shows the nurse's story and how she sparked global health care reform.

Super Nurses is one of the other docu-series that will be available. It tells the story of NHS cancer nurses and how they handle stressful situations at work while also trying to remain hopeful. Horrible Histories: Formidable Florence Nightingale is a comical series and shows that there is more to Florence Nightingale than being "The Lady With The Lamp."

Frankie is the story of Frankie Maddox, a heroine from the modern age "who looks life and death in the eye on a daily basis; her mission is to make a difference." The series stars Eve Myles (A Very English Scandal).

Employees at participating hospitals can sign up for three months of BritBox for free. BritBox is available for $6.99/month and is available on Roku, Apple TV, Samsung, LG and all iOS and Android devices, as well as at britbox.com.