‘Blindspot’ Returns on NBC April 30

Fifth season of Greg Berlanti drama will be final one

The fifth and final season of drama Blindspot debuts on NBC April 30. The season begins in the aftermath of a drone strike on the safe house with much of the team inside. Questions include who made it out alive and whether the team will ever be able to clear their names in the wake of Madeline’s rise to power.

Last season, Blindspot averaged a 0.8 in adults 18-49 and 4.3 million viewers overall in live plus seven day Nielsens.

The cast includes Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, Ennis Esmer and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio.

Martin Gero created the show. He executive produces with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions and Quinn’s House produce Blindspot.