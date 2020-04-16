Bleacher Report to Stream Show During NFL Draft

Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans is presenting sponsor
Bleacher Report plans to live stream coverage of the NFL draft through its app that will allow viewers to comment, chat and share reactions as teams make picks.

Designed for consumption on mobile divides, the B/R Gridiron NFL Draft Show, presented by Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans, will stream April 23-25. In addition to the app, it will be available on Bleacher Report’s YouTube Channel.

Adam Lefkoe will host, joined by B/R NFL draft expert Matt Miller and Conner Rogers.

B/R will roll out editorial features about the draft, including Q&A’s led by NFL reporter Tyler Dunne and football writer Adam Kramer.

B/R will support the program with the launch of a special collection apparel line featuring 11 top picks from the draft including Joe Burrow, Chase Young, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Herbert.

