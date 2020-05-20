Binge Report: ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Is the Weekend’s Most Binged Time-Shifted Show

According to Inscape.tv, the TV data company with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 15 million smart TVs, during the weekend of May 15-17, the most binge-watched time-shifted shows (based on minutes binged as a percent of all binged shows that Inscape measured) were NCIS: Los Angeles, The Last Dance, Law & Order: SVU, The Office and Chicago P.D., in that order.

After gaining steam for a few weekends in a row, The Last Dance slips into second place (it was first last weekend). ESPN’s documentary miniseries about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls came to a close on May 17, and people were bingeing to catch up before the final episodes.

It’s not surprising to see NCIS: Los Angeles in first and SVU in third — these types of police procedurals often air in syndicated marathons, making them perfect for DVRing and later bingeing. Two kids’ shows make the top ten (Puppy Dog Pals and Peppa Pig), and several other syndicated comedies appear in the top ten ranking: Friends and The Big Bang Theory.