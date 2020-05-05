Binge Report: ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ Is the Second Most Binged Time-Shifted Show

As many Americans continue to shelter in place during the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve been increasingly turning to TV for comfort and escape. And with hours to kill, especially on home-bound weekends, it’s no surprise that many viewers are kicking back for binge-watching sessions.

According to Inscape.tv, the TV data company with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 14 million smart TVs, during the weekend of May 1-3 the most binge-watched time-shifted shows (based on minutes binged as a percent of all binged shows that Inscape measured) were NCIS: Los Angeles, The Last Dance, Law & Order: SVU, SpongeBob SquarePants and Chicago P.D., in that order.

Procedural dramas have been topping the list in recent weekends, and this time, ESPN’s The Last Dance miniseries on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls moved into second place, suggesting that sports fans are still ravenously consuming whatever new content is being offered, given the ongoing lack of live sports. Also notable is the appearance of kid-favorite SpongeBob SquarePants in fourth place (the family-friendly Peppa Pig also makes the top 10, coming in at sixth place).

