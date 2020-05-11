Binge Report: ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ Is the Weekend’s Most Binged Time-Shifted Show

According to Inscape.tv, the TV data company with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 14 million smart TVs, during the weekend of May 8-10, the most binge-watched time-shifted shows (based on minutes binged as a percent of all binged shows that Inscape measured) were The Last Dance, NCIS: Los Angeles, Law & Order: SVU, Peppa Pig and Chicago P.D., in that order.

It’s clear that ESPN has a breakout hit with The Last Dance — it’s been in the top five for the last few weekends. This is also the second weekend in a row where a children’s show makes the ranking; last time it was SpongeBob, this time it’s Peppa Pig. Also notable is the appearance of Billions in sixth place. The Showtime original returned for its fifth season on May 3, so people may be bingeing previous episodes to catch up.