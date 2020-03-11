‘Bering Sea Gold’ Returns to Discovery April 1

A new season of Bering Sea Gold rolls on Discovery April 1. The unscripted show features miners seeking out the gold buried in and around the Bering Sea in Alaska. “As competition grows fiercer, these miners return to the sea and surrounding shores with new sights in mind: to seek redemption, build an empire, or for some, to defend their crown…even if that means diving well into winter, something they haven’t done in years…when 20 below zero is considered a warm day,” said Discovery.

Discovery offers a Bering Sea special on March 25, “to get caught up on all things gold.”

The new season features Emily Riedel, captain of The Eroica, bringing diver Daryl Galipeau back into the game. Kris Kelly looks to expand his empire, and Vernon Adkison is exploring with his daughter Elaine.

The new season also sees the miners diving under a sheet of ice atop the Bering Sea.

Bering Sea Gold is produced for Discovery Channel by Original Productions, a Fremantle company. For Original Productions, executive producers are Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Ernie Avila, Jeff Meredith and Dave Freed. For Discovery Channel, executive producers are Todd Lefkowitz and John Slaughter.