Bamberger Joins Amobee as Chief Commercial Officer

Advertising technology company Amobee said it named Jack Bamberger as chief commercial officer, a new position.

Jack Bamberger

Bamberger, who had been VP of global partnerships at Verizon Media, will lead Amobee’s enterprise the platform, television, social and email sales; marketing; business development; data and analytics as well as solutions specialists.

He will report to Amobee CEO Samba Natarajan.

“We are fortunate to have a leader with Jack's experience and unique mix of deep digital and traditional media expertise as we move into the next, important chapter of growth for Amobee,” said Natarajan. “With his meaningful senior relationships at top media and technology companies, global brands and agencies and social media innovators, Jack will help take Amobee to new heights globally.”

At Verizon Media, Bamberger was responsible for global agency partnerships, global investment partnerships, global solutions and global accounts. Before Verizon Media, Bamberger was president of digital, North America, at WPP’s MEC. He early held jobs at Dentsu, Meredith Corp., Time Warner and Interpublic Group.

"I strongly believe that the advertising and agency industry is hungry for game-changing solutions which can transform their businesses, while at the same time dramatically improving efficiencies to drive better business outcomes,” said Bamberger.

“The more time I spent with the Amobee team, the more impressed I was with Amobee’s product offering and vision as well as with the depth, breadth and value of its comprehensive data-driven capabilities—from linear and connected TV to social, mobile and desktop—all on a single platform,” Bamberger said. “I truly can’t wait to begin having discussions about how Amobee can help provide value in transforming the industry while improving marketing effectiveness with the best and most innovative marketing and agency leaders across the globe.”