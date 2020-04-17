B+C Pushing Back Best Local Programming Awards

Will wait for pandemic crisis to ease up before saluting the best in the station business

Last month, B+C asked for nominations for the best local broadcast programming around the nation, including best morning, early evening and late newscast, as well as the top non-news program, such as a local lifestyle show.

Local news outlets have been particularly vital to their viewers in covering the coronavirus pandemic. But B+C has decided that, with no newsroom operating at 100% right now amidst shelter-at-home orders--and many working alongside their competitors to better inform viewers--this isn’t the right time to salute the best local newscasts.

We do plan to pick the best in local broadcast programming, but the nomination process will happen after our nation emerges from this crisis.