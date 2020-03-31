AXS to Air Episodes of ‘Live From Daryl’s House’

AXS TV said it will be airing episodes of Live From Daryl’s House, the popular music series created by Daryl Hall or Hall & Oates.

Daryl Hall, (right) with Gavin DeGraw.

The 14 episodes, featuring jams with Jason Mraz, Wyclef Jean, Fitz and the Tantrums, Train and Rob Thomas, will debut on April 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

Live from Daryl’s House was created in 2007 as an online series. Hall wanted a show where he could hang out with his musical buddies in a relaxed atmosphere at his homes in upstate New York, first in Millerton, then later in Pawling.

“Hey everybody, I am happy to say that the original at home show is back on TV,” said Hall.

The show moved into national syndication in 2011 and appeared on Rural Media Group’s channels and Viacom’s Palladia. More recently it was running on VH1, MTV Live, RFD-TV and Family Net.

“The launch of Live From Daryl’s House marks an evolution for AXS TV, as we actively seek to broaden our reach by putting a focus on the top artists of today,” said Sarah Weidman, head of original programming, development and multi-platform content for AXS TV. “This is an incredible opportunity for music lovers of all ages to see an eclectic lineup of music legends and modern favorites put their skills on full display in a unique and intimate setting. The series joins a growing roster of both original and acquired content that gives viewers in-depth insight and unprecedented access to the entertainers they enjoy, and we look forward to sharing these exciting new additions with our audience next month.”

Live from Darly’s House was created by Hall and executive produced by his manager Jonathan Wolfson. The show is produced by Sound Off Productions and distributed by Northstar Media.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with AXS TV, which in my opinion, is the best house on cable for Daryl,” commented Executive Producer Jonathan Wolfson.

Live From Daryl’s House has its AXS TV debut on April 19 with singer/songwriter/performer CeeLo Green, followed by episodes featuring folk hero Jason Mraz (April 26); versatile vocalist Chris Daughtry (May 3); a Mother’s Day broadcast with singer/songwriter Grace Potter (May 10); hip hop pioneer Wyclef Jean (May 17); country superstar Darius Rucker (May 31); chart-topping pop rockers Train (June 7); multi-talented musician Aloe Blacc (June 14); indie pop stars Fitz & The Tantrums (June 21); singer/songwriter Gavin DeGraw (June 28); emo favorite Patrick Stump (July 12); bluesy breakout artist Elle King (July 19); Grammy-winning songwriter Rob Thomas (July 26); and Utah alt-rockers Neon Trees (Aug. 2).