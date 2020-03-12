Audience Dropped for CNN Presidential Debate

Jorge Ramos out as moderator after exposure to virus

Citing the coronavirus, CNN said there will be no audience for Sunday's Democratic presidential candidate debate.

Evelyn Hockstein/CBS

The debate will be moderated from Washington by Jake Tapper.

It had been planned to be held in Arizona, but the Democratic National Committee (DNC) moved it to Washington Thursday (March 12).

Univision's Jorge Ramos had been scheduled to be one of the moderators, but according to CNN he may have been exposed to the virus--though he was not exhibiting symptoms--and so would step down, replaced by Ilia Calderón.

The debate is still set for 8-10 p.m.

"Both Mr. Ramos and the person he was in contact with are in good health and symptom free," Hinojosa said DNC communications director Xochitl Hinojosa. "Despite being cleared by medical professionals and out of an abundance of caution, Jorge has decided to step aside from participating in the upcoming March 15 Democratic debate."