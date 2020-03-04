ATSC 3.0: Everything You Need to Know About the Broadcast Industry’s ‘NextGen’ Technology Standard

Next TV: Over-the-air broadcast is still very much alive, with a new standard that enables everything from 4K resolution to Dolby audio

Turns out we’re not done with broadcast television, not by a long shot

The so-called “NextGen” broadcast technology standard, widely known is ATSC 3.0, is here. Capable of 4K and HDR picture resolutions, as well as advanced Dolby audio wherewithal, among other features, ATSC 3.0 is the first major overhaul to the Advanced Television Systems Committee’s standard for sending and receiving over-the-air (OTA) signals since the group first introduced ATSC 1.0 back in 1996.

Visit Next TV to read the rest of this story.