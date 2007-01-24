AP Delivers Blog Report of I. Lewis Libby Trial

The AP will syndicate a feed of blog coverage of the I. Lewis 'Scooter' Libby trial to more than 600 Web sites, according to the Media Bloggers Association. This is the first time the AP has syndicated a blog feed as part of its news service, says MBA spokesman Bill Hobbs.



The bloggers association got two credentials from the U.S. District Court in Washington, with 12 bloggers taking turns covering the trial of the former White House staffer over the leaking of the name of CIA employee Valeria Plame.



MBA President Robert Cox called the partnership a "milestone in the emergence of grass-roots generated journalism."



