Anthem Offering Free Previews of AXS, HDNet

Anthem Sports & Entertainment said it is offering free previews of its cable networks, AXS TV and HDNet Movies, to all distributors through May during the COVID-19 crisis.

Viewers will have complete access to the channels library of premium entertainment, which include the Jeddah World Fest, featuring Janet Jackson, 50 Cent, Steve Aioki, LIam Payne and Future from AXS and La Bamba, The Buddy Holly Story and The Doors on HDNet Movies.

Tyga performs at the Jeddah World Fest, to be show on AXS on April 5

Distributors participating in the preview include AT&T’s DirecTV and U-verse and members of the NCTC.

“During challenging times such as these, music and films can be comforting,” said Randy Brown, senior VP, distribution at Anthem.

“They help people take their minds off of their fears and concerns for a few hours, and instill a sense of normalcy to an otherwise unconventional situation. With live events being postponed for the foreseeable future and movie theaters closing due to safety concerns, entertainment is becoming increasingly scarce,” Brown said. “Because of this, we are pleased to offer free previews of our two most popular channels—AXS TV and HDNet Movies—to all distributors starting now through May. We hope that viewers across the country will enjoy our signature high-quality content, and find some solace in reconnecting with the films and artists they love.”

Additional AXS TV programming includes The Top Ten Revealed, where beloved entertainers such as Dee Snider, Mark McGrath and Lita Ford break down the best “Epic Songs of ‘74” “Rockin’ Siblings”and “80s Break Up Song" as well as the celebrity sit-down series The Big Interview With Dan Rather, and the all-star jam series Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar. The network also presents a diverse lineup of box-office standouts, including the suspense dramas A Perfect World with Kevin Costner on April 8 and The Iceman with Michael Shannon on April 15, and Academy Award-winning psychological thrillers The Silence of the Lambs on May 8 and Taxi Driver on May 2

Other films on HDNet Movies include Jeff Bridges in The Amateurs, Steve Martin in The Pink Panther, Kurt Russell in Used Cars and more as part of the “Fools Of April” block on April 1 . There's a double-dose of Dustin Hoffman, putting the spotlight on two of the Oscar-winning actor’s finest films, Midnight Cowboy and Lenny on April 16.

In May, the channel celebrates Mother’s Day with a marathon featuring female-led favorites such as Beauty Shop and A League of Their Own on May 10. It salutes cinema trailblazer Clint Eastwood on his 90th birthday with films ranging from the Western comedy Paint Your Wagon to the political thriller Absolute Power, on May 30.