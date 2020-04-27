‘America’s Got Talent’ Back on NBC May 26

Simon Cowell variety show leads into new season of ‘World of Dance’

Season 15 of America’s Got Talent gets going on NBC May 26. Sofia Vergara joins the judges panel, and Heidi Klum returns to it, alongside Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

Terry Crews hosts the talent show.

Cowell created America’s Got Talent and is an executive producer.

“We are so proud to present a 15th season of America’s Got Talent this summer,” said Cowell. “This show represents the best in perseverance, creativity and optimism. At a time when families are unable to go out we really hope the new season will bring some much-needed joy and escape.”

America’s Got Talent is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

World of Dance also debuts May 26 on NBC. It will be season four. Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and NE-YO are the judges and Scott Evans returns as host.

The show gives dancers a chance to showcase their talents, the winner getting $1 million.

“I’m so excited World of Dance is back this summer with a new crop of incredible dancers,” said Lopez, an executive producer. “On our show we always say that dance is the universal language. It brings us all together, which I think is something we all need during these challenging times.”

Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas & Benny Medina executive produce for Nuyorican Productions. Executive producers also include Matilda Zoltowski, Tina Nicotera Bachmann, Alex Rudzinski, David Gonzalez, Matthew Everitt and Al Hassas.

World of Dance is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance.