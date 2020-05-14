AMC’s Content Room Profiles Musician for Jack Daniels

AMC Networks’ branded entertainment unit The Content Room has created a short-film profiling musician Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes for Jack Daniel’s.

Brittany Howard

The Tennessee whiskey is a long-time advertiser with AMC Network, but this is the first piece of branded content they have made together.

The piece will start running on the digital and social handles of AMC Network, BBC America, IFC and Sundance TV on Thursday and appear on cable next month.

The creative idea for the True Character film was developed by The Content Room with Spark Foundry, the media and content agency for Jack Daniel’s.

Howard, who last year started to record as a solo artist is interviewed in the 3 minute 25 second long film, which has also been cut down to a 30-second version She focuses on the creative process she used as she wrote one of her most personal songs, Georgia.

She discusses how being yourself is the only way to grow and thrive as an artist, which aligns with Jack Daniel’s brand message, which focuses on being a true character, being authentic and doing things the right way.

AMC Networks is touting The Content Room in its pitches to advertisers via its virtual portal Upfront Connect.