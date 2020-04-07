AMC Premieres ‘Quiz’ May 31

Limited series looks at couple that cheated on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’

AMC will debut the three-part drama Quiz May 31. Stephen Frears directs. Written by James Graham, Quiz tells the story of how Charles and Diana Ingram attempted an ‘audacious heist’ on the quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in 2001.

The Ingram couple stood trial for conspiring by coughing during the recording to signify the correct answers.

Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford play the Ingrams. Michael Jibson and Michael Sheen are also in the cast.

Quiz is a Left Bank Pictures co-production for ITV and AMC and is distributed by Sony Pictures Television, which also owns and distributes Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Alice Pearse produces the show, and Dan Winch, William Village, James Graham, Stephen Frears and Left Bank CEO Andy Harries are the executive producers.