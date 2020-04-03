AMC Networks Launches ‘We’re With You’ Initiative

AMC Networks is making some of its programming more available in an effort to help entertain viewers who are staying home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Rhea Seehorn

The company is launching an ad campaign as part of its “We’re with You” initiative. The ads feature stars from shows including The Walking Dead, Killing Eve and Better Call Saul.

“We want to join with our talent and respond to this moment in the best way that entertainment companies can – which is, to entertain people,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

“Our 'We’re With You' campaign is intended to give information, to offer companionship in the kind of responsive way that linear TV is uniquely able to, and we want to offer audiences the chance to have a laugh, maybe especially important at times of crisis,” Barnett said. “We also wanted to make our great content available to more viewers at a time when we are all looking for fantastic things to watch.”

The campaign shows stars including Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Rhea Seehorn and Giancarlo Esposito dealing with being stuck at home with their families and pets.

Giancarlo Esposito

Other spots highlight scenes from shows that fit the national mood, such as when Killing Eve’s Villanelle cries out about how bored she is, or when Brockmire’s Jim Brockmire talks about missing baseball.

AMC is putting some of its programming in front of the paywall on its channel’s websites.

The first half of season 10 of The Walking Dead will be available on AMC.com and AMC’s TV Everywhere extensions until May 1.

BBC America is making a collection of nature documentaries available free at BBCAmerica.com.

IFC is providing laughs with full seasons of Baroness von Sketch Show, Birthday Boys, Spoils Before Dying, Bunk and Food Party at IFC.com. Also free are selected episodes of Comedy Bang Bang and Mystery Science Theater 3000 plus the season premiere of Brockmire.

Sundance TV’s Liar is available on Sundance Now, as well as the first seasons of Riviera, The Restaurant, Public Enemy and The Bureau.

AMC early announced that it moved up the season three premiere of Killing Eve by two weeks, now starting April 12.