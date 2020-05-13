AMC Networks Acquires Anne Rice Novel Rights

AMC Networks has worked out a deal to acquire the rights to Anne Rice’s literary works, The Vampire Chronicles Series and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches Series, which encompasses 18 titles, including Interview With The Vampire, The Queen of the Damned and The Witching Hour.

Anne Rice and son Christopher Rice will be executive producers on all series and films stemming from the agreement. Rolin Jones, who recently signed an overall development deal with AMC Studios, will be directly involved in developing projects based on the Anne Rice catalog.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“There is no shortage of content in today’s competitive environment, but proven IP that has captivated millions of fans around the world is something very special and rare, and that is what Anne Rice has created,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “These remarkable stories and characters are massive in their appeal and we are privileged to take over stewardship of these legendary works and collaborate with a talent like Rolin Jones to find ways for new generations of fans to experience these worlds.”

The Rice catalog includes The Vampire Chronicles Series: Interview with the Vampire, The Vampire Lestat, The Queen of the Damned, The Tale of the Body Thief, Memnoch The Devil, The Vampire Armand, Pandora, Vittorio the Vampire, Blood and Gold, Prince Lestat, Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis and Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat; The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches Series: The Witching Hour, Lasher, Taltos; and The Vampire Chronicles/The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches--Crossover Novels: Merrick, Blackwood Farm and Blood Canticle.

“It’s always been my dream to see the worlds of my two biggest series united under a single roof so that filmmakers could explore the expansive and interconnected universe of my vampires and witches,” said Anne Rice. “That dream is now a reality, and the result is one of the most significant and thrilling deals of my long career.”