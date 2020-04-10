AMC Debuts Quarantine Talk Show with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hilarie Burton Morgan

AMC is launching weekly series Friday Night In with The Morgans, a half-hour video-chat show hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan of The Walking Dead and his wife Hilarie Burton Morgan. The couple hosts from their farm in upstate New York. It begins April 17.

Guests include Christian Serratos, Sarah Wayne Callies, Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles. The Ackles introduced the Morgans. Guests appear via video chat.

“Each episode will have a free-flowing, raw feel featuring unfiltered conversation about how we’re all getting through this unprecedented moment, as this charismatic couple connect with friends, neighbors, animals and the broader community of fans,” said AMC. “Each week they will come together for conversations about how they are handling life in quarantine, practically helping communities, finding joy and even humor in these unprecedented times, entertaining themselves, and others, while in isolation – all done via video chat.”

Friday Night In with The Morgans is executive produced by Michael Davies, Tammy Johnston, Brandon Monk and Steve Markowitz for Embassy Row, along with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan.

“As a lot of production has come to a screeching halt across our industry – and as we all are figuring out how to get through each strange day – we loved the idea of experimenting with the wonderful Mr. and Mrs. Morgan, aka Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “And this really will be an experiment – it’s the antidote to the overly rehearsed, overly manicured glimpse into somebody’s perfect life – it will be full of heart, messy conversation, hardworking humans who are on the frontlines, and guests who might reveal some previously unknown talents. Ultimately, it’s a shot at some raw and real entertainment that will uplift and connect with our audiences.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays Negan on The Walking Dead. Hilarie Burton Morgan’s TV roles include Grey’s Anatomy, One Tree Hill and Lethal Weapon.

“We have been a part of the AMC family for a long time and are honored to create this comforting space with them,” said Morgan and Burton. “From our home here at Mischief Farm, we look forward to shining a light on those who are doing good in the world, catching up with old friends and connecting with the awesome fan base we’ve gotten to know over the years.”

