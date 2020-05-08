Amazon Orders Season Two of ‘Upload’

Amazon Studios has renewed Upload for season two. The sci-fi comedy series, from Greg Daniels, premiered May 1. Set in the near future, Upload sees those who are dying pay for uploads into seemingly dreamy virtual after-life locales. Amazon called the first season “a worldwide success.”

“In Upload, Greg Daniels delivered a smart, cinematic comedy crackling with intrigue and it has clearly delighted our customers who have spent a lot of time in Lakeview this past week,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, “We know our global fans want to see the next chapter with Nathan and Nora so we are greenlighting season two and are excited that Greg’s passion project has found such a devoted audience.”

The series follows a young app developer, Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), who winds up in the hospital following a self-driving car accident, needing to quickly decide his fate. After a rushed deliberation with shallow girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), he chooses to be uploaded to her family’s luxurious virtual afterlife, known as “Lakeview.” Once in Lakeview, Nathan meets his customer service “Angel” Nora Anthony (Andy Allo), who becomes his friend and confidante.

Howard Klein executive produces alongside Daniels.

“I am thrilled to continue a great relationship with Amazon Studios and this wonderful cast and find out what happens next to Nora and Nathan and Ingrid and their 2033 world,” said Daniels, creator and executive producer. “With this news I can stop drawing my season 2 flip book.”