Allen Streaming Comedy Fest to Fight Hunger

Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios is teaming up with Funny or Die on a live-streamed Feeding America Comedy Festival featuring some big names. The event will stream Saturday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m.

The event will be streamed on the web outlets of Allen's Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel, as well as on the Local Now streaming app.

According to Allen, headliners include Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, Billy Crystal. Tiffany Haddish, Howie Mandel, Chris Rock and others, who will contribute pre-recorded segments.

The show is to benefit the Feeding America charity.

“In partnership with Feeding America, my fellow comedians and all of us at Allen Media Group are pleased to announce this global live-streaming comedy event on May 9th,” said Allen, CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group. “Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”