Allen Joins Bidders For Tegna: Report

Byron Allen, who has been building a media empire comprised of TV stations and The Weather Channel, has joined the bidding for giant broadcaster Tegna, according to published reports.

Allen made an offer of $20 a share in cash for Tegna, the Wall Street Journal said. That would value Tegna, which owns 62 stations at $4.4 billion, minus debt.

Byron Allen

Tegna has already reportedly received bids from Gray Television and Apollo Global Management.

Tegna is also under pressure from activist investor Standard General, which owns a 9% stake in the company and is pushing to add five directors to Tegna’s board.