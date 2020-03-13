‘Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse’ Premieres on Amazon March 13

Amazon Prime debuts Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse March 13. With two parts, the series is an adaptation of Christie’s 1961 novel. Rufus Sewell stars.

When a murder investigation is launched into the death of a young woman, a list of names is discovered in her shoe. One of those named is Mark Easterbrook (Sewell). He embarks on an investigation into how and why his name appears on the list, an investigation that leads him to The Pale Horse—the home of a trio of rumored witches. “Past and present collide for Mark as he uncovers ties between his deceased first wife, Delphine (Georgina Campbell) and the witches,” said Amazon.

Also in the cast are Kaya Scodelario, Bertie Carvel, Sean Pertwee and Henry Lloyd-Hughes.

The series is produced for BBC One by Mammoth Screen, which is part of ITV Studios, and Agatha Christie Limited. The series is directed by Leonora Lonsdale and produced by Ado Yoshizaki Cassuto. Sarah Phelps adapted the novel for television and is an executive producer, along with Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen, James Prichard and Basi Akpabio for Agatha Christie Limited and Tommy Bulfin for BBC.