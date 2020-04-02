Actress Ali Wentworth Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ali Wentworth, actress (In Living Color, Felicity) and wife of ABC Good Morning America and ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

She posted a photo of herself on Instagram (above) Wednesday with the news. "I have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery. #stayhome."

Stephanopoulos announced on the show Wednesday morning that he would be broadcasting from home because Wentworth had developed "some symptoms."

"While she is recovering, as she goes through this, I'm going to be broadcasting from home and we'll be working as long as we can here."