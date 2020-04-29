ABC Sets Second ‘Family Singalong’ for Mother’s Day

ABC has scheduled a second-edition of its quarantine programming hit The Disney Family Singalong for Mother’s Day.

The original special drew nearly 13 million people. Volume II will air Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET.

Ryan Seacrest returns as host, with Mickey Mouse helping viewers follow on-screen lyrics so they can accompany the performers.

Those performers are at home, improvising some at-home choreography.

The special will also raise awareness about Feeding America’s vast network and resources for people in the country.

“The Disney Family Singalong was a beautiful event that united millions of households across the country, filling our hearts with joy and song, and also providing much-needed nourishment to fill the bellies of our neighbors facing hunger,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “An incredible collaborator for nearly a decade, The Walt Disney Company has provided grant funding for network food banks, developed public service announcements, and mobilized the public to help provide the equivalent of almost 100 million meals to children and families. We cannot thank Disney enough for their enduring support.”

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor.