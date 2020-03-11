ABC Orders Season Four of ‘Station 19’

ABC has renewed firefighter drama Station 19 for a fourth season. The series is produced by ABC Studios. Krista Vernoff is showrunner.

“Krista Vernoff is a sharp, superb storyteller and we’re so grateful to her -- along with the talented cast and crew -- for all they’ve done to make Station 19 thrive this season,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “This addictive, rich show is hitting series highs this year for a reason, and we can’t wait to deliver more great stories to our passionate audience.”

The series, about first responders in Seattle, comes from Shondaland. Station 19 is averaging 13.5 million total viewers and a 3.71 rating in viewers 18-49 this season, said ABC.

The cast include Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden and Okieriete Onaodowan.

Vernoff, Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers are executive producers alongside Paris Barclay.

Vernoff also runs the show at Grey’s Anatomy.

Season three of Station 19 began in January. Before the season, Vernoff brought first responders into the writers’ room, as she’d done with doctors on Grey’s. “I needed to fall in love with the world of first responders the way I’d fallen in love with surgeons,” she told B&C.