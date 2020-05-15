ABC Orders Season Four of ‘American Idol’

Season three finale happens May 17

ABC has renewed American Idol for season four on the network. The current season crowns its winner May 17. Seven contestants remain.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are the judges. Ryan Seacrest hosts.

The season three finale will feature performances by Cynthia Erivo, Rascal Flatts, Perry, Richie and Bryan, among others. Richie will perform “We are the World” with a group of past American Idol standouts, including Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler and Scotty McCreery.

American Idol launched on Fox in 2002 and shifted to ABC in 2018.

It is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle’s Trish Kinane, who is showrunner, Jennifer Mullin and Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman exec producing for 19 Entertainment.