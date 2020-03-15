ABC Moving ‘Nightline’ Up to Cover Coronavirus

ABC is shifting its late night lineup, temporarily moving Nightline to 11:35 p.m. ET as it covers news about the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting March 17, Jimmy Kimmel Live! will run after Nightline for four nights. Kimmel will be in reruns for two weeks.

Nightline will be devoting its show entirely to coverage of COVID-19 and its effects.

The single-subject format returns Nightline to its roots, when it started as a nightly broadcast devoted to the Iran hostage crisis.

When Kimmel first launched, it appeared after Nightline.