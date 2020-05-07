ABC Launches ‘Wonderful World of Disney’ Movie Night May 20

Wednesday is movie day on ABC, as the network kicks off a primetime film series May 20. Moana shows May 20, Thor: the Dark World airs May 27, Up plays June 3 and Big Hero 6 is on June 10. Airing with The Wonderful World of Disney rubric, the movies are also available on streaming service Disney+.

Networks are hosting movie nights with production staggered due to the pandemic. CBS kicked off its movie night May 3.

Moana is about a teen who sets sail on a daring mission to fulfill her ancestors’ unfinished quest. Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson provide voices in the animated film.

Thor: The Dark World continues the adventures of Thor, the Mighty Avenger, as he battles to save Earth and all the Nine Realms from a shadowy enemy. Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman star.

Up centers on 78-year-old Carl Fredrickson, a retired balloon salesman who ties thousands of balloons to his house and lifts off. Ed Asner does the voice for Carl.

Animated Big Hero 6 is about Baymax, a personal companion robot who forms a special bond with robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada.