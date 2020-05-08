ABC Airs Taylor Swift Concert Special May 17

ABC will air a Taylor Swift concert special Sunday, May 17, following the season finale of American Idol. Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert airs in the 10 p.m. ET slot. It will be on demand May 18 on Hulu and Disney+.

Filmed last September at L’Olympia Theater in Paris, France, Swift performs songs from her album “Lover.”

“Taylor Swift’s star power is immeasurable – she’s a true icon and has proven time and time again that she can unite people through her music. Not to mention, her ‘Lover’ album is on repeat in my household,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “We can’t wait to take viewers on a musical journey from the City of Love.”

Swift released “Lover,” her seventh album, in 2019.

“While we are all home, Taylor Swift and her family of fans will be able to have a moment together and experience a never-before-seen, intimate performance, and we are so thrilled to be able to offer this to our own family of viewers on ABC,” added Eric Avram, VP, talent and booking, ABC Entertainment.