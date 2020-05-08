ABC Airs ‘AFV@Home’ May 17

ABC will air AFV@Home, a special-episode spinoff of America’s Funniest Home Videos, May 17. Alfonso Ribeiro, host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, hosts from his home, sharing humorous videos.

“AFV@Home shines a light on the fun and amazing ways people have found to pass the time while being quarantined. We found remarkable videos that we wanted to share because, at home or not, everyone could use a few extra laughs,” said Vin Di Bona, executive producer, America’s Funniest Home Videos.

The special leads into the season finale of American Idol.

AFV@Home is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Di Bona, Michele Nasraway and Rob Katz are executive producers. Ribeiro and Tomika Palmer-Ciaccio are co-executive producers.