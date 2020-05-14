A+E Network International said DPG Media In Belgium plans to air three of A+E’s reality shows and five movies on its Vitaya channel.

'Seven Year Switch' will air on DPG Media's Vitaya channel in Belguim.

Vitaya picked up all English-speaking seasons of Seven Year Switch, Marrying Millions, and Bride & Prejudice. The films include the adaptation of V.C. Andrews’ Casteel Family series.

The deal is the biggest for A+E with DPG, which previously aired the first seasons of both the U.S. and Australian versions of Bride & Prejudice as well as the four-film Flowers in the Attic series based on books by Andrews.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are incredibly proud that Vitaya’s viewers have responded so positively to our TV film series as well as Bride & Prejudice, allowing us to continue to strengthen our relationship with a world-class media giant and increase our presence in Belgium,” said Sarah Hussain, Manager of International Content Sales fpr A+E. “We look forward to continued success sharing internationally relevant and quality content with DPG Media and Vitaya for years to come.”