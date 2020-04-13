A+E Networks Launches Public Service Campaign

A+E Networks launched campaigns, public service announcements, partnerships and educational initiatives in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dan Abrams, of 'Live PD' in a new PSA.

The campaign includes cable and social media promos for the company’s networks with a “Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. Stay Home’’ message, PSAs using the tag #WeAreHereWithYou featuring talent from shows including Live P.D.

“A+E Networks has a long-standing commitment to social responsibility that we are leaning into now more than ever,” said Paul Buccieri, group president, A+E Networks. “Through our PSAs and brand messages, it is our hope to add to the nationwide chorus and encourage us all to stay safe and stay home. We are also honored to amplify the important work of organizations are helping communities through this crisis, focused on first responders and veterans who are assisting others in this challenging time. And we are proud to provide free educational programming across HISTORY’s platforms as an important means of enhancing the home entertainment and learning experiences.

”The company is also supporting groups including Team Rubicon, the USO of Metropolitan New York, the Gary Sinise Foundation, Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service, the First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Team and the Red Cross’ blood drive."

A+E’s History Channel launched History at Home, which is making more than 100 episodes of educational programming available free at https://www.history.com/history-at-home.

History is also offering free trials of History Vault which features 2000 hours of premium content including documentaries, series and specials.

“It goes without saying that we wouldn’t be able to fight this fight alone; A+E’s on-air support will help us to connect with viewers, educating the masses while encouraging them to join in on our efforts against COVID-19. With the support of A+E and their viewers, we can continue to carry out our mission of providing aid to vulnerable populations impacted by COVID-19,” said Jake Wood, co-founder and CEO of Team Rubicon. “We’re grateful to have such a renowned organization on our side, supporting us, as we support our nation in the fight against this pandemic.”