49% of Viewers Say Streaming Ads Are More Relevant: Study

In a new study, 49% of viewers said that commercials on streaming TV are more relevant to them than traditional TV ads.

The study, from marketing technology company Valassis, found that an even bigger share of younger viewers--69%--said the streaming ads were more relevant to them.

A majority of consumers (52%) said they were more inclined to purchase a product or service they see on streaming TV.

Another plus for advertisers was that 53% of consumers use their mobile devices to shop while watching on a streaming platform and 74% of parents doing that

“As the cord-cutting phenomenon accelerates, consumers are shifting from traditional cable TV to the on-demand experience of CTV and over-the-top (OTT) media services at rapid rates,” said Jay Webster, executive senior VP, product & engineering at Valassis.

“With CTV, brands can reach the TV-watching audience by interests, in-market signals, and location with digital precision. Our data clearly shows the opportunity to capture this market, which continues to grow for brands. What’s fascinating is a majority of consumers – 52% to be exact – are more likely to make a purchase based on a CTV ad than a traditional TV ad, and it is even higher for parents. So the consumer is not only choosing to be in this environment, but is also receptive to brand messages in this advertising channel,” he said.

Other finding in the Valassis study were that 70% of consumers were embracing streaming, with 56% of consumer having both cable and streaming TV, with 14% having only streaming. Another 21% have only cable.

Among 18 to 24 year olds, 28% have only streaming TV.

They are using their streaming services, with 34% of consumers watching 1-3 hours per day and 20% watching 3-5 hours per day.

Streaming appears to be set to grow, with 35% of respondents saying they’ll purchase new streaming TV services within the year and 21% more considering doing that. A whopping 56% of parents plan to purchase new streaming services in the coming year.

The survey is based on 1,000 consumers.