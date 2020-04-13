GolfPass Launching Comedy Series With Conor Moore

GolfPass is launching a new comedy show starring Conor Moore that will be appear exclusively as part of its digital membership program.

Conor Moore

Co-founded last year by NBC Sports Group and Rory McIlroy, GolfPass said it is teeing up the show for sports fans hungry for original entertainment while sheltering in place to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Conor Moore Show, presented by ClubHub, premieres Tuesday. GolfPass is offering the first two episodes free.

Moore is known for video impersonations of top golfers including Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson and McIlroy. He also does impression of other sports stars, political figures and entertainment world celebrities.

“Conor is a brilliant impressionist and an innovative comedy influencer that the world of golf – and sports – needs now more than ever,” said Fran Solomita, VP, digital content, Golf Channel/NBC Sports Group. “He strikes a fun and friendly tone with his humor, and we’re thrilled to be launching this new series with such an undeniable talent.”

In the premiere episode, Moore has some fun with fans on site at the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational last month; gets caught by McIlroy while impersonating McIlroy in the GolfPass call center; and leads a debate featuring (Moore as) Woods, Johnson, Poulter, Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia about who is the real Tiger King.

"While golf on TV gets pushed back or even cancelled, this show is all about providing golf fans with some entertainment designed especially for them during this time,” Moore said. “There's still plenty to talk about and plenty to have fun with, so our job has been to find it, create it and bring it all to the fans. In the middle of all this, it’s exciting to know that golf is still around and I’ll be here on GolfPass to find the laughs along the way.”

GolfPass offers golfers opportunities to play, learn, show, travel and watch. It is currently offering a two month free trial of its video membership. The offer expires Tuesday.