'B+C' Local TV Awards

Saluting the best in station television

The coronavirus epidemic has caused increased viewing in local TV. But it seems there’s always something, whether it’s wildfires or tornadoes or floods, that pushes more and more people to get the latest information from their most trusted station.

B+C is saluting the best in local broadcast programming.

Please send a nomination for:

Best Local A.M. Newscast.

Best Local Early-Evening Newscast.

Best Local Late News.

Best Local Non-News Program (Public Affairs, Lifestyle, etc.).

Please send nominations to Michael Malone at michael.malone@futurenet.com. Include video, reasons why and relevant ratings information.

Deadline for nominations is Monday, April 20. The winners will be celebrated in the June 22 issue of B+C.